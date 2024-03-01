Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than three quarters of applicants have secured their first choice of secondary school in West Northamptonshire, ahead of the new school year.

Today (March 1) is secondary school offer day and, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), a total of 4,844 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils, which is an increase of 60 places from the previous year.

With in those offers, 95 percent of families have secured a place at one of their three preferred schools, which is a slight increase compared to last year. 76 percent of applicants (3,682 children) secured a place at their first choice school, which is a decrease of one percent, compared to last year.14.2 percent (689) of pupils secured a place at their second preference school and 4.8 percent (230) of pupils at their third preference school.

Secondary school places have been announced today across the country.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for children, families, and education at WNC said: “Secondary school is the start of the next step in a young person’s education journey and will help with their development to adulthood. Their years at secondary school will provide them with a wealth of new experiences, skills and knowledge so it is great to see that 95 percent of applications have been allocated a place at one of their three preferred schools.”

Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline of October 31, will receive an email offer today.

All applications have the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process).