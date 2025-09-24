Schools retro: 36 pictures of primary school pupils and teachers from nearly 20 years ago

All of the pictures were taken in 2007 and feature many of the town’s primary schools.
There may be people you recognise and remember, or you may actually be in one of the photographs yourself.
1. St James CEVA Primary School
St James CEVA Primary School. Mrs Gould and headteacher Julie Barke with Year 3 group. Photo: Tracey Chambers
2. Headlands Primary School
Headlands Primary School pupils were collecting 1p and 2p copper coins to make a pattern with in the school hall (and pyramids). L_R are Emily Ashby, Eliza Pawley, Charlotte Hewitt and Jon Henson all aged 10 Photo: Louise O'Callaghan
3. Stimpson Primary School
School pupils from Stimpson Primary visit David Wilson Homes building site for school project Photo: Kelly Barnes
4. East Hunsbury Primary School
East Hunsbury Primary School pupils receive their sports awards / certificates Photo: Louise O'Callaghan