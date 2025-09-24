Schools retro: 36 pictures of primary school pupils and teachers from nearly 20 years ago

By David Summers
Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:39 BST
For many, school are the best years of their lives and these pictures from the archives of the Chronicle & Echo will hopefully bring back some happy memories.

All of the pictures were taken in 2007 and feature many of the town’s primary schools.

There may be people you recognise and remember, or you may actually be in one of the photographs yourself.

If they do bring back memories for you, please email [email protected]

St James CEVA Primary School. Mrs Gould and headteacher Julie Barke with Year 3 group.

1. St James CEVA Primary School

St James CEVA Primary School. Mrs Gould and headteacher Julie Barke with Year 3 group. Photo: Tracey Chambers

Headlands Primary School pupils were collecting 1p and 2p copper coins to make a pattern with in the school hall (and pyramids). L_R are Emily Ashby, Eliza Pawley, Charlotte Hewitt and Jon Henson all aged 10

2. Headlands Primary School

Headlands Primary School pupils were collecting 1p and 2p copper coins to make a pattern with in the school hall (and pyramids). L_R are Emily Ashby, Eliza Pawley, Charlotte Hewitt and Jon Henson all aged 10 Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

School pupils from Stimpson Primary visit David Wilson Homes building site for school project

3. Stimpson Primary School

School pupils from Stimpson Primary visit David Wilson Homes building site for school project Photo: Kelly Barnes

East Hunsbury Primary School pupils receive their sports awards / certificates

4. East Hunsbury Primary School

East Hunsbury Primary School pupils receive their sports awards / certificates Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

