Schools celebrate storytelling

Pupils at Rothwell Schools, part of the Pathfinder Schools family in Northamptonshire, are celebrating the art of storytelling for National Storytelling Week – and using the opportunity to practice their new writing technique, Talk 4 Writing.

At the heart of Talk 4 Writing, a well-respected educational approach, is the power of talking and telling stories. The scheme – which has seen some children double their progress - helps children perfect the structure of their writing, meaning they can use and order language to explain and communicate more effectively on the page.

Throughout the week pupils from Reception upwards will choose their favourite stories to practice Talk 4 Writing’s three-stage technique – of imitation and innovation to independent application. Meanwhile, ‘talking the text’ aloud with their classmates, and using actions, will further bring the language to life and make the learning more memorable.

Rothwell pupils' 'Talk for Writing'

Commenting on Talk 4 Writing, pupils said:

“I like the power of 3 - he sank and he sank and he sank and he got swallowed three times.”

“I liked being able to change parts of the story on the story map.”

“I like using the actions we can use to help us re-tell the story, especially the word 'whoosh!”

