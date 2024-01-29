Schools celebrate storytelling
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pupils at Rothwell Schools, part of the Pathfinder Schools family in Northamptonshire, are celebrating the art of storytelling for National Storytelling Week – and using the opportunity to practice their new writing technique, Talk 4 Writing.
At the heart of Talk 4 Writing, a well-respected educational approach, is the power of talking and telling stories. The scheme – which has seen some children double their progress - helps children perfect the structure of their writing, meaning they can use and order language to explain and communicate more effectively on the page.
Throughout the week pupils from Reception upwards will choose their favourite stories to practice Talk 4 Writing’s three-stage technique – of imitation and innovation to independent application. Meanwhile, ‘talking the text’ aloud with their classmates, and using actions, will further bring the language to life and make the learning more memorable.
Commenting on Talk 4 Writing, pupils said:
“I like the power of 3 - he sank and he sank and he sank and he got swallowed three times.”
“I liked being able to change parts of the story on the story map.”
“I like using the actions we can use to help us re-tell the story, especially the word 'whoosh!”
Maria Barker, Executive Principal, Rothwell Schools, said: “Children love sitting down and telling a story, and often amaze with their creativity and command of language. Talk 4 Writing seeks to harness this storytelling success, so what better opportunity for practicing it than during National Storytelling Week? It is great to see the pupils having so much fun while perfecting their writing technique.”