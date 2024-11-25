Schoolchildren pledge their support for new charity campaign

A primary school in Northampton has pledged its support for a new charity campaign designed to improve the health and wellbeing of deaf and hard of hearing people.

Children from St James CE Primary school, in St James, attended the recent launch of Deafconnect’s ‘Together We Can’ campaign, where the Year 6 students appeared on stage with the charity’s new Patron, Jayne Fletcher, a world-famous sign song performer.

Staff and students from St James CE Primary are now calling for schools across the county to support the campaign, by introducing British Sign Language (BSL) into the curriculum.

Christina Felton, a teacher at St James CE Primary School, said: “The children were blown away to take part in the campaign launch event. BSL is an intrinsic part of school life for us and is taught as a language from reception, through to Year 6. We passionately believe that all mainstream schools should embrace BSL as part of the curriculum. Our biggest concern, and that of our Year 6 students and their parents, is how the children can continue learning this language they love once they leave us for secondary school.”

Fletch teaches schoolchildren to sign song

Charity Patron Jayne Fletcher, AKA Fletch, fresh from her world tour with Pink, said: “It was wonderful have the children join us at the launch of the campaign; performing alongside them was such a treat. We are confident that by coming together, we can shine a light on the challenges faced by the deaf and hard of hearing community and make a real difference.”

Deafconnect CEO Jenni Dawkins explained: “An astonishing one in three people have a hearing impairment and yet, despite BSL being an officially recognized language of the UK, it is neglected as a language choice in schools. And even though there is talk of BSL being added to the curriculum for secondary education in 2025 – the reality is that it will still be optional and there are simply not enough native, skilled BSL teachers out there. “When we see schools like St James’ Primary, teaching and adopting BSL with such passion and enthusiasm, they fill us with hope. I urge schools across the county to follow their example - they really are an inspiration.”

Launched at Deafconnect’s Northampton headquarters in October, the ‘Together We Can’ campaign aims to draw attention to the injustices faced by deaf and hard of hearing people, improve access to vital support and services across the county and to celebrate deaf culture. So, how can you get involved in the Together We Can campaign? Visit the charity’s website: www.deafconnect.org.uk

Follow them on social media: https://www.facebook.com/Deafconnect1874/