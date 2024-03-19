School scores football kit sponsorship from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school, which is located close to the housebuilder’s Overstone Gate development, opened in September 2023 and is a co-educational, 11-16, state-funded secondary Free School located to the north-east of Northampton town. It is part of The Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust.

The Year 7 football team is hoping to put its best foot forward in its first season, proudly wearing the new, red and black striped kit.

Gary Burton, Trust Director of Sport at Northampton School, said: “We were delighted to have David Wilson Homes sponsor our U12 football strip. This donation has allowed the school to purchase a quality kit so the students can perform at their best, while maintaining the high standards of the school. On behalf of everyone at Northampton School we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the support offered by David Wison Homes.”

Children’s charity, Little Lives UK, claims that sport and exercise can be a great way to boost young people’s mental health with improved mood and lower rates of depression and anxiety being prevalent in young people taking part in regular physical activity.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Northampton School’s new kit and we wish the team the very best of luck this season.