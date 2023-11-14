School recognised for outstanding careers education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Corby secondary school has been awarded a prestigious national careers accreditation for the outstanding quality of its careers education.

Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, has received the ‘Quality in Careers Standard’ award for the impressive careers education it provides to its students.

The standard, awarded by the Quality in Careers Consortium, is the single national quality award in England for careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) in secondary and special schools, colleges and work-based learning.

It is recognised and recommended by the Department for Education as a benchmark for schools to achieve for careers education.

The school was awarded the standard after a thorough external assessment into its careers education, careers information, careers advice and careers guidance. Assessors looked at the school’s extensive careers curriculum in depth and also looked at how well it linked up with local businesses, colleges and universities.

Andi York, Assistant Principal at Lodge Park Academy, explained the school’s CEIAG programme was dedicated to ensuring all students had the in-depth knowledge to make informed choices post 18 and included dedicated careers days, external speakers, trips, including to the annual UCAS Exhibition, and individual guidance from independent advisers.

Students are also advised about higher education, apprenticeships, volunteer and gap year programmes and career opportunities as they progress through the school.

He said: “Our CEIAG curriculum is integrated with the curriculum from Year 7 upwards and provides students with the knowledge and skills to be well-educated, ambitious and socially responsible citizens who will continue to learn, have a successful career and lead fulfilling lives as valued members of society.

“Students benefit from activities that support personal reflection and develop the skills and expertise that employers expect.”

When students reach the Sixth Form, the school’s Sixth Form team’s experience and expertise is also supplemented by support from Universities including the University of Northampton, the University of Nottingham, and it has close links with partner colleges at the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge for ‘Oxbridge’ applicants, explained Mr York.

The accreditation achievement is an additional boost to the school after its Ofsted inspection last year also praised its careers education, saying “careers advice and guidance is well developed, supporting pupils in their next steps” and “students receive appropriate advice and guidance about their future plans”.

Last year’s Ofsted report also noted that the school’s Sixth Form students were “overwhelmingly positive about how the school has improved” and “attend well and study courses that closely match their interests and aspirations”.

Sue Jones, Executive Principal of Lodge Park Academy, said:

“The Quality in Careers Standard is the premier benchmark of careers education in schools and, as such, achieving it is a huge success for our school which we are all very proud of.

“It is testament to the academy’s dedication to providing opportunities and guidance for students as they develop their skills and knowledge in careers.

“At Lodge Park, we are committed to ensuring every student has the resources, knowledge and support necessary to succeed in their chosen career.

“As Ofsted recognised last year, many of our students are aiming to be the first in their families to attend university and we are dedicated to helping them achieve this ambition.”

Mark Neild, Deputy CEO and Director of Secondary Education at David Ross Education Trust, said:

“Achieving this standard will ensure the careers education at Lodge Park Academy will go from strength to strength as it will rightly be a massive accolade for the team at Lodge Park who are committed to helping each and every student achieve their full potential. It emphasises the academy’s commitment to our students’ futures and raises motivation, attainment and aspiration.

