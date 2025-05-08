School pupils given a taste of college’s vision to support a sustainable future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of Year 10 pupils from schools across Northamptonshire have been urged to “think green” and play their part in helping to tackle the global climate emergency.

The rallying call was issued as part of ‘Supporting Sustainable Futures’, a week-long series of hands-on workshops delivered by Northampton College designed to bring the world of sustainability into an exciting, real-life context.

It brings together subject specialists and industry experts to get young people thinking about the impact of climate change and gain a deeper understanding of how it will link to future careers.

Students from Abbeyfield School, Brooke Weston Academy, Thomas Becket Catholic School, Northampton School for Girls and Sir Christopher Hatton Academy took part in the event, learning how embedding sustainable practices in the workplace can have significant environmental benefits.

Students from Abbeyfield School won the Big Rig challenge

Jason Lancaster, principal of Northampton College, said: “Young people have an important role to play in advocating environmental change and establishing sustainability for the future.

“The green economy is a huge priority for the UK, making this an exciting time to work in the environmental sector. There is a wide range of ‘green-collar’ jobs for young people to consider, with huge growth expected in wind and wave power, bio energy, energy and waste management and plug-in electrical vehicles.

“This event goes a long way to igniting the spark in a new intake of students who have the environment at their heart and have the passion and skills to make a difference for generations to come.”

The event was split into two parts, the first of which saw students learn about renewable energy, including solar power, wind energy and electric vehicle charging, and how these are changing multiple industries.

These workshops were hosted by industry guests from employers including Thorn Electrical and Quantum.

The second phase saw students compete on the College’s ‘Big Rig’ house simulation, working as a team to come up with an innovative solution to heating water in the most energy efficient way, before experiencing the student kitchens and specialist art facilities.

The Big Rig challenge was won by Abbeyfield School. Careers Lead Carla Dufty said: “I honestly think it was the best trip I have ever taken students out on. The diverse mix of areas they got to see and experience in one day was amazing.”

