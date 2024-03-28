School plants new hedgerows to support The Woodland Trust and farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Woodland Trust is a charity that supports not only the protection of woodland, but also aims to create new areas for people and nature to thrive. They want to give everyone in the UK the chance to plant a tree and are giving away hundreds of thousands of trees to make this happen.

The whole school walked down to the Barn Lane farm fully prepared in wellies and waterproofs. In the field, the children helped plant the hedgerow, including hawthorn, hazel and rowan, making sure to protect them against animals, with guards, to give them the best chance to grow.

Mrs Scott, Head of School, said, "The children were excited to be given the opportunity to make a positive change in their local community. We talk a lot in school about the need to look after the world and this gave them the perfect opportunity to put this into action, as well as to support the Woodland Trust and our local farming community."

Milton Primary pupils planting hedgerows.

Members of the school Gardening Club said, "We really enjoyed this because it involved everyone in the school and gave them a chance to see what we do in Gardening Club. We also like being able to help the environment to thrive."

Mrs Treharne, one of the farmers who made this happen said, "It was nice to be able to involve the school to help improve nature and to give them the opportunity to do something a bit different."