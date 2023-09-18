School finds the golden Ticket at storytelling event

Watch more videos on Shots!

The school, which is located on the developer’s new Priors Hall Park development, was recently treated to a reading from the Roald Dahl classic by experienced storyteller Mark Fraser.

Mark said: “It was a real privilege to be asked to read from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to help the pupils of Priors Hall ALC celebrate Roald Dahl Day. I thoroughly enjoyed telling the children two of my own stories after the reading.

“It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling. It is brilliant to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."

BN - SGB-12511 - Pupils at Priors Hall ALC with storyteller Mark Fraser

Roald Dahl Day takes place annually to celebrate Roald Dahl’s characters and stories with fans all over the world.

Mark also spent a bit of time during the session focusing on Quentin Blake, the famous illustrator for Roald Dahl’s books.

Lorna Ellis, Year 6 Teacher and Writing Lead at Priors Hall ALC, said: "It was fantastic to listen to Mark tell his stories, the children were hooked and were keen to know more. It left the children wondering and asking questions. It was clear to see the children absolutely loved it, what a treat!”.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We were delighted to treat pupils from Priors Hall ALC to a reading of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Mark really enchanted the children with his storytelling talents.

BN - SGB-12451 - Mark Fraser talking about Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

“It is important to us as a leading homebuilder to make a lasting impact in the communities in which we build, and encourage skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity amongst children.”

Priors Hall Park is set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, with cycle paths and walking routes that provide easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby.

More information about Mark Fraser’s work can be found at his website.