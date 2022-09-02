Schools in Northamptonshire permanently excluded 67 children and suspended pupils 4,813 times in the 2020/2021 academic year.

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.

The number of expelled pupils fell by 22 percent from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.

However, suspensions increased by 13 percent across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.

Here we reveal which schools had the highest exclusion rate in Northampton.

1. Malcolm Arnold Academy At Malcolm Arnold Academy there were a total of 502 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were three permanent exclusions and 499 suspensions. These are rates of 0.2 exclusions and 38.8 suspensions per 100 children.

2. Weston Favell Academy At Weston Favell Academy there were a total of 191 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were three permanent exclusions and 188 suspensions. These are rates of 0.2 exclusions and 13.6 suspensions per 100 children.

3. Abbeyfield School At Abbeyfield School there were a total of 161 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were four permanent exclusions and 157 suspensions. These are rates of 0.3 exclusions and 11.2 suspensions per 100 children.

4. The Duston School At The Duston School there were a total of 113 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were two permanent exclusions and 111 suspensions. These are rates of 0.1 exclusions and six suspensions per 100 children.