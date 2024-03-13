School children celebrate Commonwealth Day with the Royals at Westminster Abbey

Head Teacher Kat Pennington told us “I am so delighted these 8 children will be representing our school at such a prestigious event. These children were picked by their teachers to attend because they follow our school moto of always being brilliant! Consistently they show our school values, to Be Kind, Work Hard, and to Believe, so we felt they deserve this recognition because we are incredibly proud of them!One student, Isaiah, told us “I’m excited to be seeing Queen Camilla and Prince William.”Daniel another student told us “I’ve never been to London and my parents are really proud of me for getting picked, I’m really proud of myself. It’s such an honour.”