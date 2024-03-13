School children celebrate Commonwealth Day with the Royals at Westminster Abbey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Head Teacher Kat Pennington told us “I am so delighted these 8 children will be representing our school at such a prestigious event. These children were picked by their teachers to attend because they follow our school moto of always being brilliant! Consistently they show our school values, to Be Kind, Work Hard, and to Believe, so we felt they deserve this recognition because we are incredibly proud of them!One student, Isaiah, told us “I’m excited to be seeing Queen Camilla and Prince William.”Daniel another student told us “I’ve never been to London and my parents are really proud of me for getting picked, I’m really proud of myself. It’s such an honour.”
Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the oldest charity dedicated to the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration is the world’s premier public event to celebrate the Commonwealth. The Service provides an annual opportunity to promote the value and values of this voluntary association of nations bound together in common endeavour.
Her Majesty, The Queen was joined by members of The Royal Family including Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and many others. Commonwealth dignitaries and school children from across the United Kingdom also attended to celebrate Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.
The children and staff from East Hunsbury Primary School all had an amazing day, the whole event was televised live on BBC and memories of this event with stay with them forever.