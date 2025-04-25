Rushden Primary Academy rocks out for Music Day

The school was bursting with colour, creativity, and rhythm.

Rushden Primary Academy was alive with the sound of music as children came dressed as their favourite musicians in a joyful celebration of all things musical. From iconic legends like Freddie Mercury to contemporary stars such as Benson Boone, the school was bursting with colour, creativity, and rhythm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Music Day, pupils enjoyed an exciting week of musical events, including live performances from their talented young musicians. The week featured both a Rocksteady concert and an AISM Music Academy concert, where children proudly showcased their musical skills in front of their peers, families, and staff.

Miss Edwards, Principal of Rushden Primary Academy, said:

“It is so important to celebrate all areas of the curriculum – the arts are essential. We want all of our children to aspire to be whatever they desire, even if that’s the next big thing in music. Today has been a fantastic example of creativity, confidence, and community in action.”

The celebrations left everyone inspired – with music echoing through the halls and children buzzing with excitement and pride.