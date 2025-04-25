Rushden Primary Academy rocks out for Music Day
As part of Music Day, pupils enjoyed an exciting week of musical events, including live performances from their talented young musicians. The week featured both a Rocksteady concert and an AISM Music Academy concert, where children proudly showcased their musical skills in front of their peers, families, and staff.
Miss Edwards, Principal of Rushden Primary Academy, said:
“It is so important to celebrate all areas of the curriculum – the arts are essential. We want all of our children to aspire to be whatever they desire, even if that’s the next big thing in music. Today has been a fantastic example of creativity, confidence, and community in action.”
The celebrations left everyone inspired – with music echoing through the halls and children buzzing with excitement and pride.