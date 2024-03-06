Rushden Primary Academy become musical heroes for the day!
Every child across the school from EYFS to Year 6 chose their favourite musical icon and dressed as them for the day. Some children even came to school ready to perform with pages of lyrics and working instruments.
The school was overflowing with Ed Sheerans, Taylor Swifts and Eminems - with some unique artists like Dolly Parton, Noel and Liam Gallagher and Amy Winehouse. It was a fantastic opportunity to discover some unknown interests of the pupils and also raise money for the ukuleles.
Miss Hawes, one of the Assistant Principals, said, "it's been a wonderful day with music playing all across the academy. The teachers all got involved and supported the cause and that's what it's all about!'
The school raised £228.00 towards the class set, and will planning another event soon to get them a little bit closer to their target.