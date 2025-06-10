Royal visit to Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery marks a decade of community impact

In an extraordinary honour for the local community, HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh visited the nursery to celebrate its remarkable decade of dedication to early years education in the Eastern areas of Northampton. The visit shone a spotlight on the transformative work the nursery has done since its doors opened in 2015 — educating and nurturing over 600 children and the wider work of the charity offering vital support to the whole community through its outreach work.

Nursery and Early Years Manager Hayley Walker, expressed heartfelt pride in this royal recognition:

“It’s a great honour to have HRH visiting the charity and joining us to celebrate our 10th anniversary. As a charity, we are immensely proud of the nursery and the work they do. We are overjoyed that the team are receiving this incredible recognition from HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh.”

The royal visit included a tour of the nursery’s vibrant learning spaces, time spent engaging with children, volunteers and staff from both the nursery and wider charity, and a special commemorative plaque was unveiled highlighting the visit.

Since opening, Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery has twice received the highest possible recognition from OFSTED — an ‘Outstanding’ rating — a testament to its tireless commitment to excellence in early years education and its nurturing, inclusive environment.

The visit is more than a ceremonial occasion; it is a moment of true celebration and validation for the dedicated nursery team, the families they support, and the wider Blackthorn community.

“This is not just a proud day for our nursery, but for every parent, every staff member past and present, and every member of our community who has been part of this journey,” said Louise Danielczuk Chief Executive of the Charity. “To receive royal acknowledgement for the work we do here is beyond our wildest dreams — it’s a moment we’ll treasure forever.”

In an increasingly challenging sector, as the nursery enters its second decade, this royal recognition brings renewed energy and inspiration to continue their vital mission: to give every child in the community the best possible start in life.

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh talking with staff member Nabila Awais from BGN Nursery

Staff and Parents with the plaque unveiled in honour of the visit of HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to BGN Nursery

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh interacting with Children from Blackthorn Good Neighbour Nursery

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh interacting with Children from Blackthorn Good Neighbour Nursery