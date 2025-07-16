Rising to the Challenge: Rushden Primary Academy hosts first Mathematician Challenge

These incredible children showed resilience, creativity and problem solving power!

Last month saw the launch of Rushden Primary Academy’s First Mathematician Challenge, a brand-new event designed to stretch and inspire budding problem solvers across the school.

A group of children from Years 2 to 5 came together to tackle a series of tricky, thought-provoking tasks that tested their logic, reasoning and resilience.

The event celebrated perseverance as much as accuracy and students were honoured with Participation, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards based on their problem-solving skills.

Miss Weston, Maths Lead at the academy, shared her pride in the children’s efforts: “The First Mathematician Challenge is all about nurturing a growth mindset and encouraging pupils to push themselves beyond what they think they can do. I am incredibly proud of how our children embraced the challenge with such determination and enthusiasm. Their resilience and teamwork really shone through, and the progress they've made is fantastic to see.”

Watch this space: the next generation of Rushden problem-solvers is well on the rise!