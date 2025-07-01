Revealed: The primary schools in Northampton with the best attendance rates

For primary schools to achieve one of the most important tasks expected of them - teaching their young pupils essential school skills - they need children attending class as often as possible.

But overall, England’s attendance rates show definite room for improvement. The Government’s latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year, show that the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also labelled ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10 percent of these half-day sessions.

A recent Department for Education report has demonstrated just how much this matters to a pupil’s education, even in their primary school years. It found that those who attended school nearly every day in Year 6 were 1.3 times more likely to meet the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths in Year 6, compared to pupils who only attended 90-95 percent of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school reduces their chances by around 25 percent.

We’ve taken a look at overall absence rates for state-funded primary schools - including infant and lower schools – in Northampton and the wider West Northamptonshire. Using this data, we have created a league table for parents, shining a spotlight on the local school communities that excelled when it came to encouraging regular attendance over the last school year.

Here are the 24 schools that came out on top...

Milton Parochial Primary School had the best performance in West Northamptonshire for primary schools, with an absence rate of 2.5 per cent for its 58 pupils. This was broken down into 401 authorised absences and 148 unauthorised absences.

Kislingbury Primary School had an absence rate of 3.2 per cent for its 105 pupils. This was broken down into 941 authorised absences and 315 unauthorised absences.