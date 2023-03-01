REVEALED: The most oversubscribed secondary schools in Northamptonshire, as places for 2023 are announced

These schools are the hardest to get into

With today being National Offer Day, many parents across West Northamptonshire will have already found out what school place their child has secured.

The local authority will assume parents have accepted the allocated place unless they are informed otherwise.

At this stage, parents can apply to join a waiting list by emailing – or sending the council a letter.

Appeals can also be submitted for schools where children have been refused a place by 5pm on March 29.

Late applications will be proceeded in rounds starting on April 13, June 1 and July 4.

The list below is of the oversubscribed schools in Northampton and the surrounding area, according to West Northamptonshire Council:

1 . The Duston School Berrywood Road, Duston, Northampton, NN5 6XA. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Kingsthorpe College Boughton Green Road, Northampton, NN2 7HR. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Academy Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN3 8NH. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Northampton School for Boys Billing Road, Northampton, NN1 5RT. Photo: Google Photo Sales