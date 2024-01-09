Revealed: The best primary schools in West Northamptonshire, according to the latest SATs results

At five schools in the area, 100 percent of children met the Department of Education’s ‘scaled expected standard’

The best performing primary schools in West Northamptonshire, where pupils achieve high SATs results, have been revealed.

For the first time since the pandemic hit, the Department of Education (DfE) has released data for every school in West Northamptonshire, which shows SATs scores - the exams taken by pupils at the end of Year 6.

The data shows the average score in maths and reading for all schools, as well as how many pupils met the DfE’s 'scaled expected standard', which is measured by whether pupils achieve at least 51 per cent in all three subjects, including writing.

Five schools in the area achieved a 100 percent rate of pupils meeting the ‘expected standard’, which is measured by students achieving a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assessing them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Of those five schools, two achieved a 33 percent rate of pupils meeting a ‘higher standard’, which is measured by them achieving a scaled score of 110 or more in both reading and maths.

Below are the top ten primary schools in West Northamptonshire, according to the latest SATs results.

The caption also includes the percentage of pupils meeting the ‘expected standard’ at each school, as well as the school’s average score in maths and reading.

The Bramptons Primary School 100 percent of pupils meeting 'expected standard. Average score in reading: 111. Average score in maths: 112.

Greatworth Primary School 100 percent of pupils meeting 'expected standard. Average score in reading: 111. Average score in maths: 109.