Revealed: The 21 hardest and easiest secondary schools to get your child into across Northampton and surrounding area

By David Summers
Published 16th Sep 2025, 14:20 BST
Parents in Northampton have until October 31, 2025, to chose their preferred schools for students starting at secondary school next year.

Chronicle & Echo has compiled a guide to which schools out of the 21 across West Northamptonshire were oversubscribed.

The figures for each school show the published admission number (PAN) for the school for the normal point of entry and the number of preferences received - the number of 1st, 2nd and 3rd preferences received for Year 7 in September 2025 by the original application deadline of October 31 2024.

They also show whether the school was oversubscribed in 2025 – this will tell you if the school was oversubscribed on National Offer Day (March 3, 2025). A “Yes” indicates that the school reached its PAN and there were applicants who were refused places. A “No” indicates that all applicants requesting a place were offered a place (unless they were allocated a higher preference).

Further information is on the West Northamptonshire Council website.

NOT OVERSUBSCRIBED: Abbeyfield School has a published admission number of 240 and received 356 selected preferences in 2025. The school was not oversubscribed on National Offer Day on March 3, 2025.

NOT OVERSUBSCRIBED: Campion School has a published admission number of 240 and received 455 selected preferences in 2025. The school was not oversubscribed on National Offer Day on March 3, 2025.

OVERSUBSCRIBED: Caroline Chisholm School has a published admission number of 219 and received 512 selected preferences in 2025. The school was oversubscribed on National Offer Day on March 3, 2025.

