REVEALED: Ofsted ratings for every secondary school in Northampton

By Stewart Carr
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:03 BST
Some schools have not been rated in almost ten years

Whether you’re a parent or a past pupil, it’s always good to know how a local school is faring.

We’ve collated all of the Ofsted ratings for Northampton’s secondary schools in our list.

Luckily, most schools in the town have a rating of ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’, but there are a few exceptions.

So without further ado, find out how well your chosen school is being run according to Ofsted.

Independent schools which are regulated by The Independent Schools Inspectorate have not been included in this list.

How well is your child's school doing, according to Ofsted?

1. Northampton Secondary Schools

Progress Schools on Notre Dame Mew was rated "Requires Improvement" by Ofsted in May 2024

2. Progress Schools - Requires Improvement

Northampton International Academy on Barrack Road was rated "Inadequate" by Ofsted in October 2022

3. Northampton International Academy - Inadequate

Bosworth Independent School on St George's Avenue was rated "Good" by Ofsted in May 2012

4. Bosworth Independent School - Good

