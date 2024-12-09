Revealed: First look at new school building for Buckton Fields

An artist impression for the brand-new school building at Buckton Fields Primary School has been published ahead of a planning consultation a little over a year after the school was forced to relocate from its building due to safety concerns.

Buckton Fields Primary which is run by Preston Hedges Trust was one of several schools nationally which had to close its building last summer due to Government concerns over the building work of its contractors.

The school, Preston Hedges Trust and the local community pulled together to ensure all children continued to enjoy the very best learning and education initially at the neighbouring Trust school at Pineham Barns and then in its new state-of-the art interim building on site at Buckton Fields.

And now the first images have been published showing what the new permanent building will look like ahead of a pre-planning consultation in the New Year and with a scheduled completion date still on target for September 2026.

Artist's impression Buckton Fields Primary School

Principal Hannah Rogers said: “We are really excited about the opportunity this has given us to make changes to our previous building to make sure our children and families get even better learning spaces. The new building will include a state-of-the-art innovation centre, a 4G sports pitch, a larger hall, space or wraparound care including a kitchenette and a host of sustainable features such as solar panels and a green roof.

“I am looking forward to speaking with parents and getting their views and input into the new school building and we can’t wait for the new building to open in under two years’ time.”

Chief Executive of Preston Hedges Trust said: “Buckton Fields has shown itself throughout this challenging situation to be a unique school set in a very special community. The way everyone worked together to ensure the very best education was maintained despite the challenges was nothing short of remarkable. The fact the school received an Ofsted ‘Good’ rating within the same timeframe and was also shortlisted as School of the Year speaks volumes.

“We are really looking forward to continuing our work with the local community to get their input in the current plans and look forward to developing a school building Buckton Fields can be truly proud of.”