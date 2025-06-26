Revealed: Absence rates for every secondary school in Northampton - where does your school rank?

With schools preparing their students for GCSE and A-Level exams, they need pupils to attend class as often as possible.

The latest absence and attendance figures cover the full 2023/24 school year and show the overall absence rate as a percentage of the total number of pupils. The figures are broken down into authorised and unauthorised sessions – a session is a half-day missed by a pupil. In the list below, we refer to the number of authorised and unauthorised absences, which relates to these half-day sessions.

We have taken a look at overall absence rates for state-funded second schools across West Northamptonshire and, using this data, we have created a league table for parents.

As a comparison, across the country, the overall absence rate for all primary and secondary schools was 7.1 percent, down from 7.4 percent in 2022/23.

Northampton School For Boys Northampton School for Boys had the best performance in West Northamptonshire, with an absence rate of 4.5 per cent for its 1,154 pupils. This was broken down into 17,196 authorised absences and 1,469 unauthorised.

Wootton Park School Wootton Park School had an absence rate of 5.7 per cent for its 1,176 pupils. This was broken down tin 19,326 authorised absences and 4,771 unauthorised absences.