Red Nose Day 2022: Northampton pupils get dressed up in adorable outfits for Comic Relief IN PICTURES

Today marks the 36th anniversary of Red Nose Day - an annual televised fundraising event, which generates millions of pounds for Comic Relief charity.

One of the most exciting parts about Red Nose Day is most schools ask their pupils to dress to a fun theme and, every year, we are blown away by people's creations.

We asked our readers to submit pictures of their children's' outfits and we have selected some of our favourite ones

Red Nose Day 2022 will air on BBC one from 7pm and the show will be hosted by Sir Lenny Henry, singer and TV personality Alesha Dixon, actor David Tennant, actor and comedian Paddy McGuinness, and radio presenter Zoe Ball.

Here are some of the best Red Nose Day outfits being worn at schools across Northampton today:

1. It's crazy hair day for five-year-olds, Maise and Evie! Photo: Vikkie Maloney

2. Hesali, aged seven, and Senuli, aged six, dressed for their school's science theme. Photo: Asha Fernando

3. Sam, aged six, got especially creative with their jellyfish costume! Photo: Lucy Berry

4. Leo, aged nine, dressed as The Cat In The Hat. Photo: Amy Francesca Stafford