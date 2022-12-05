Recycling pays! How one Northampton primary school is helping to raise money with old, unwanted clothes

Families of the children at East Hunsbury Primary School came together to raise money for the school by recycling old unwanted clothes. The school teamed up with Rags2Riches to run this fundraising initiative.

Every child was sent home with a Rags2Riches donation bag and families were asked to fill and return this to school with any unwanted clothing items they may have. Over 85 filled bags were returned which meant we were able to save 318kg of unwanted clothes and shoes from going into landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the school’s PTA, Indy Jutia, said: “The project is great, it teaches children the benefits of recycling and how to be eco friendly in such an simple way, just donate your unwanted clothes, it doesn't cost a thing!

Kat Pennington (Head) Indy Jutla (Chair of PTA) and children from East Hunsbury Primary School go green and raise £127.20 for their school.

“The initiative was organised by The Friends Of East Hunsbury Primary School and was a great way to raise money. As a school PTA we were really conscious of the current cost of living crisis and we felt we didn't want to put additional pressure on parents and carers to have to spend money. We were able to raise £127.20!