Recycling pays! How one Northampton primary school is helping to raise money with old, unwanted clothes
Families of the children at East Hunsbury Primary School came together to raise money for the school by recycling old unwanted clothes. The school teamed up with Rags2Riches to run this fundraising initiative.
Every child was sent home with a Rags2Riches donation bag and families were asked to fill and return this to school with any unwanted clothing items they may have. Over 85 filled bags were returned which meant we were able to save 318kg of unwanted clothes and shoes from going into landfill.
Chair of the school’s PTA, Indy Jutia, said: “The project is great, it teaches children the benefits of recycling and how to be eco friendly in such an simple way, just donate your unwanted clothes, it doesn't cost a thing!
“The initiative was organised by The Friends Of East Hunsbury Primary School and was a great way to raise money. As a school PTA we were really conscious of the current cost of living crisis and we felt we didn't want to put additional pressure on parents and carers to have to spend money. We were able to raise £127.20!
“We are so pleased with how well received this was by our families, it's certainly something we would think about running again,” Indy added.