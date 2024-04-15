Recruitment event at Northampton International Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All-through school NIA has roles available in both primary and secondary phases, including leadership, teaching and support staff opportunities. These include teaching roles in areas such as maths, science, humanities, English and PE, as well as curriculum leader roles in business, computer studies and media and Modern Foreign Languages, plus teaching assistant vacancies.

The school is holding the event to give anyone interested in joining the team the opportunity to see the school and speak to staff so they can find out more about life at NIA and the roles available. HR staff will also be on hand in case of any employment queries.

Attendees can also learn about #EMATter staff benefits including the EMAT Training Hub which provides high-quality training and development for staff and school leaders, and the wellbeing support available for staff, as well as opportunities for career progression.

The recruitment event takes place at Northampton International Academy (Barrack Road, Northampton) from 4.30pm to 7pm on Thursday 18th April. Anyone interested in coming along can register to attend via nia.emat.uk/jobs where they can also view current vacancies.