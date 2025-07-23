Queen Eleanor Primary unites cultures in a week of joy, belonging and celebration

The week launched with a powerful whole-school assembly, where every child entered waving a flag that represented their own cultural background or family heritage. The hall was transformed into a tapestry of nations and identities, reflecting the rich diversity that makes Queen Eleanor Primary so special.

Throughout the week, pupils explored the languages, stories, music and traditions of the many countries and continents represented within the school community – including India, Romania, Italy, and several African nations. Every class immersed themselves in cultural storytelling, traditional songs, and dances, which they later performed with pride during a packed celebration assembly.

Headteacher Magnus Wallace said: “The title of this week was 'Many Cultures, One Community' and it has been a powerful reminder that when we honour who our children are and where they come from, we create a community that is united in respect, joy and shared humanity. Every pupil, every culture, every story matters here.”

Students were invited to wear traditional dress or the colours of their national flags, and families brought in delicious home-cooked food to share – resulting in a moving moment where nearly 400 parents, carers, pupils and staff sat down to eat together and were able to taste and enjoy an incredible array of foods from the cultures that make up our community.

One of the standout highlights was a collaborative project with Queen Eleanor’s partner school, Lotus Valley School in India. As part of a shared cultural exchange, Year 5 students created a ‘Cultural Cookbook’ titled Food From Home – a beautifully curated collection of recipes contributed by both UK and Indian families. The cookbook will be sold to raise funds for school projects and to support efforts to eliminate food poverty in the surrounding community.

A Year 5 pupil said: “We learned about where each other comes from and it made us feel more like a family. I loved writing down my grandma’s recipe and seeing it in a real book!”

The week ended with a wonderful celebration assembly where students performed some of the stories, songs and dances they had learned.

However, the week was more than just a celebration – it was a living expression of Queen Eleanor’s commitment to equity, inclusion and global awareness, helping every child see that their identity is something to be proud of and that together, diversity makes us stronger.

