Queen Eleanor Primary School in Northampton recognised as a happy and inclusive school

Queen Eleanor Primary School in Northampton, part of the Creative Education Trust, (CET), was recently inspected by Ofsted and has once again been recognised as a good school.

Pupils were described as being happy at the inclusive school.

In the report, inspectors highlighted how staff “frequently go above and beyond” to help pupils. Pupils were also praised for being “enthusiastic and keen to learn”.

Queen Eleanor Primary School, Northampton

Leaders were noted for their high aspirations for all pupils to “achieve and to be equipped for their future”.

Other highlights from the report include:

Staff work as a team in a calm and purposeful environment Leaders prioritise pupils’ mental health and their physical well-being. Reading is a priority. Teachers read to pupils every day and carefully explain the meaning of complex language and vocabulary. Subject leaders have identified the most important knowledge and skills that pupils need to know. Pupils benefit from extracurricular opportunities, such as visits to museums and landmarks and activities such as zip-wiring.

Isaac Howarth, Headteacher at Queen Eleanor Primary School, said: “Thank you to all our staff, pupils and parents for continuing to make our school such a supportive and caring place, helping our pupils to fulfil their potential. I am pleased this report reflects how hard everyone has worked to uphold our core values and provide a positive learning experience for all our pupils.

“We look forward to progressing as a school community.”

Nicole McCartney, Director of Education at Creative Education Trust, added: “A huge well done to all staff, pupils and the wider community at Queen Eleanor. I am pleased this report recognises the many strengths Queen Eleanor has, especially the consistent ambition which staff demonstrate.

