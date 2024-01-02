Queen Eleanor Primary Academy welcomes nursery pupils and their families to Nursery Winter Fair

Staff from Queen Eleanor Primary Academy welcomed nursery pupils and their families to their Nursery Winter Fair last month.

The fair took place at the school site on Queen Eleanor Road.

A dance performance by pupils marked the start of the Nursery Winter Fair, which also included a storytelling session delivered by Debutots, which delivers the drama club at Queen Eleanor.

Pupils enjoyed winter crafts activities

Families and children enjoyed festive singing and a range of winter crafts activities, including decorating biscuits and creating angel Christmas tree toppers and Christmas tree ornaments.

Sweet treats including hot chocolate were available and Santa made an appearance!

Earlier in 2023, Queen Eleanor Primary Academy was recognised by Ofsted as a ‘Good’ school. Pupils were described as being happy at the inclusive school where staff “frequently go above and beyond” to help pupils.

Mariana Chelariu-Smith, Nursery Teacher at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy and the event organiser, said:

Families enjoyed creating decorations together

"Teachers are partners in children’s lives, witnesses of their progress and helpers in overcoming important milestones. Good schools give the power of learning to children - they have ownership over their education, they feel safe and appreciated as we seek to equip them with a survival kit for life.