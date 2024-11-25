Q&A with the Principal Designate of Tiffield’s new special school: Emma Butler shares her vision

Greenwood Academies Trust is thrilled to announce Emma Butler as the new Principal Designate of Tiffield Academy, a special school opening in Northamptonshire.

This state-of-the-art facility will educate children with special educational needs and disabilities and is set to open in September 2025. Emma will take up her role in January 2025 and in this Q&A, she discusses her background, her experience, and her vision for the school's future.

Q&A with Emma Butler

What excites you the most about taking on the role of Principal Designate at this new special school?

I simply can’t wait to open the doors and welcome our first pupils to the Academy. I am passionate about our pupils being at the heart of all my decision-making so the prospect of being able to build our school together is so exciting.

Where did you begin your career in education, and how has your journey led you to this new role?

I started my career at a mainstream secondary school in Towcester. Working in a mainstream school was excellent in terms of developing my English subject knowledge but I was very quickly drawn to supporting pupils with additional needs.

I realised that I needed to move into a specialist provision in order to further develop my skills and understanding and moved to a provision which supported autistic pupils. My time there meant that I was able to work with Occupational Therapists, Speech and Language Therapists, Mental Health Nurses and psychologists.

This experience was invaluable. I was subsequently able to move back to mainstream and complete my NASENCO qualification. My course was transformative – I began to truly understand the importance of pupil voice and an authentic perspective, especially when working with autistic young people.

At my last school, I was able to open a specialist provision which enabled young people to attend school when they had struggled before. I am thrilled to now be able to bring my experience and knowledge to shape a brand new school and create a setting where students and families feel valued and important.

What drew you to the field of special education, and what keeps you passionate about working with children with special educational needs and disabilities?

I firmly believe that every young person has the right to enjoy their time at school. Many factors can have a negative impact on a young person’s experience and having additional needs can make the journey even more difficult. I believe in removing barriers so that learning is accessible for all. I also look beyond solely the academic – a young person needs support to develop their own sense of self in order to find their own way in the world. For me, this aspect of education is vital in ensuring our young people find their own voice, in whatever form this takes.

What excites you most about the opportunity to shape the culture and values of this new school from the ground up?

Our school will be built on the foundations of kindness – our staff will support with this at the heart of everything they do. We want our pupils to be curious and ambitious – finding excitement in their learning throughout the day. We are able to bring this enthusiasm to our new school: a new start to work collaboratively and ensure our culture and values reflect the young people we will serve.

What is your vision for the school’s future, and what are your immediate priorities as the opening date approaches?

Our vision is to ensure that families want their children to go to Tiffield Academy. The heartbeat of any school is the staff who work there to support the young people – my first priority is to work hard to ensure we have the right people, with the right values, in the right roles.

How do you plan to create an inclusive environment where every pupil feels valued and supported?

A sense of belonging to our school community will be essential for all our pupils. This will be nurtured through opportunities for all and warmth in the relationships around school. All our pupils will have a trusted adult to support them – this is so important to ensure that pupils feel safe in school. We will come together and problem solve when difficulties arise so that experiences in school remain positive.

What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working? Do you have any hobbies or fun interests?

I love going on dog walks with our three dogs: Gus, Griff and Gibson. Gus is a miniature chihuahua but is definitely in charge! Griff is a maltipoo and is also Gibson’s uncle. My favourite walks are in the woods on a bright, sunny day.

If you could have any superpower to help you as a Principal, what would it be and why?

I would definitely want to be able to read minds! I think this would really help me when someone isn’t feeling great as it might help me to understand what the problem is and help to solve it.

Do you have a favourite book or author that inspires your work as an educator?

I love to read anything written in an authentic voice – if a piece is about being autistic, I want it to be written by an autistic person. I am currently reading, ‘Neurotribes: The Legacy of Autism’ by Steve Silberman which is really prompting me to think about how the world is experienced by different people. I was also really inspired by, ‘Poor’ by Katriona O’Sullivan – it is an account of her own childhood experiences and I found this very moving.

What’s a fun fact about you that pupils or staff might not know?

​I’m obsessed with the Paddington films. I recently watched the new one and I cried three times! My dream would be that they would find Uncle Pastuzo one day!

Sarah Martin, Education Director for Special Academies at Greenwood Academies Trust, said: "We are delighted to welcome Emma Butler to lead this exciting new special school in Northamptonshire. Her expertise, dedication, and commitment to providing inclusive, individualised education for children with special educational needs and disabilities will ensure the school becomes a place where every pupil can thrive."

To find out more about Tiffield Academy and keep up to date with the latest information, visit www.tiffieldacademy.org