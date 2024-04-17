Pupils said to feel ‘happy and safe’ at academy in recent glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report describes Rushden Primary Academy as a ‘thriving school’ where pupils feel ‘happy and safe’. Parental feedback played an important part in Ofsted’s assessment of the school. Responses to a survey showed that parents and carers ‘value the pastoral support that the school gives its pupils’. An example is given of one parent who said: ‘The school really cares for its pupils and offers them a wide range of learning.’ It also highlights how the school ‘works hard to support and help its families’.

The curriculum is said to be ‘designed to help all pupils to reach high standards’ in all subjects, for all pupils. The report stated that pupils achieve well, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Parents are reported to be supportive of the school and the range of improvements it is making for pupils’ quality of education.

Inspectors were also impressed with the school’s commitment to fostering leadership skills among its pupils, evidenced by initiatives such as heritage heroes, school councillors and skills ambassadors. The report claims that ‘pupils’ voices are heard’, including through the school council which has helped introduce changes to school life.

With the report noting that pupils are courteous and polite, it is evident that is not only the curriculum where the school has high standards for its pupils. Lessons are described as calm, with pupils demonstrating the ability to ‘concentrate well on their learning’. Pupils are said to understand the values that underpin the rules of ‘respect, pride and achieve’ and agree that the rules are fair.

Principal, Lindsay Edwards, expressed her delight, stating: “The entire Rushden Primary community is thrilled to receive this positive feedback from Ofsted, reaffirming our commitment to providing a nurturing environment where every child feels happy, safe, and valued. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pupils, staff, and supportive families.”

Chief Executive Officer at Greenwood Academies Trust, Wayne Norrie, echoed this sentiment, adding, “This glowing Ofsted report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Rushden Primary Academy, especially Lindsay Edwards, Principal, who should be incredibly proud. It reflects our overarching mission at Greenwood Academies Trust to empower our academies to deliver exceptional education and support for every child, in every academy, every day. We are thrilled to see Rushden Primary Academy thriving and making a positive impact on the lives of its pupils and wider community.”