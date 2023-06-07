Pupils from Daventry school supported by Amazon fulfilment centre with £2,000 donation

A school in Daventry has received a £2,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.

The donation was made to Daventry Hill School, a special needs school for pupils aged 4-18 years who have a range of cognition and learning needs.

This recent donation from Amazon in Daventry will go towards Daventry Hill School’s first football Kit.

Daventry pupils supported by Amazon

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

“Daventry Hill School is a valuable and important member of our community and we’re pleased to support the school in its mission to support vulnerable families.”

Lawrence Watson from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry nominated the charity to receive the donation. He added:

“It’s great that we can support Daventry Hill School with this donation and continue building our relationship with the staff and pupils.”

Stacey Drake at Daventry Hill School said:

“I would like to thank Josh and the team at Amazon Daventry for this donation and for their continued support. This donation will make a real difference to families across Daventry.”

Daventry Hill School received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.