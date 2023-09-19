Pupils at Hunsbury Park Primary School help to keep Northampton workers safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



The historic square is undergoing extensive regeneration to offer the local community and businesses a revitalized space to meet, eat and play. While works are ongoing, hoardings have been added around the edge of the site to help keep everyone safe.

Pupils from Hunsbury Park Primary School were joined by representatives from Stepnell and West Northamptonshire Council, who are carrying out the project. During the sessions on site safety, youngsters were invited to put pencils to paper and design posters to help keep people safe around the site.

Over the summer, a selection of the drawings have been turned into colourful hoardings which are now displayed around the edge of the site. Pupils, joined by their teachers, visited the Market Square on Friday, 15 September to see their drawings on the boards, and see the site firsthand. During the visit, they adorned hardhats and hi vis and got to speak to workers about the project and what they’re doing.

Children from Hunsbury Park School standing outside the market square redevelopment

Felicity Sinclair Assistant Headteacher at Hunsbury Park Primary School said: “It was fantastic to have Stepnell join us in school for our Construction Day. We aspire to give our children a wide range of experiences whilst at Hunsbury Park Primary School and it was an amazing opportunity for them to learn about the construction industry. The activities Stepnell led helped the children to understand more about safety on construction sites and how to create strong and stable structures. Having their posters displayed to help keep others safe has shown them the impact they can have and given them a real purpose for their learning.”

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Keeping people safe while we’re carrying out these exciting regeneration projects is our number one priority. We’re delighted to be able to proudly display these brilliant drawings which pupils kindly drew for us and hope that they enjoyed seeing their artwork and the project firsthand.”

Adrian Barnes, Regional Director at Stepnell, said: “We are committed to investing in the community surrounding the Market Square Redevelopment. Working with WNC we have delivered over 60 hours of engagement in schools as part of our commitment to the local community and hopes to inspire the next generation through enrichment activities.

