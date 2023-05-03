News you can trust since 1931
Pupils at Castle Academy in Northampton enjoy street party ahead of King’s Coronation

By Joni AgerContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:37 BST

Pupils at Castle Academy in Northampton enjoyed a series of ‘street parties’ as part of their celebrations for the King’s Coronation this weekend. The school, part of East Midlands Academy Trust, saw the children enjoy a traditional British lunch of a roast dinner followed by English trifle. They then decorated cakes with Union Jack flags before a special performance by the school choir of the song Coronation Day. The day’s festivities were rounded off with a live performance of The Jungle Book by M & M Theatrical Productions. Head of School Daniel Lugg said: “This was a fantastic day for our pupils who were able to enjoy a whole host of activities to mark the King’s Coronation this weekend. “The whole school was transformed for the event with bunting and posters designed by our arts and crafts club, and the live performances were a great ending to a really special day for all our pupils.”

