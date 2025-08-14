Public given chance to have say on proposed lease of open space at Northampton primary school
The land, located at the school in Dayrell Road, Northampton, is marked in green on a council plan and could be leased under Section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972.
Under the proposal, the council would dispose of the land by way of a lease to the trust, which runs the primary school. The site is currently classified as open space.
Residents who wish to object must do so in writing to the council’s Director of Governance. Objections should be sent to West Northamptonshire Council, One Angel Square, 4 Angel Street, Northampton, NN1 1ED, quoting reference WNC DLE32900.
A copy of the site plan can be viewed free of charge at the One Stop Shop in The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, between 8.30am and 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays.
