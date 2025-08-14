Public given chance to have say on proposed lease of open space at Northampton primary school

West Northamptonshire Council has announced plans to lease part of the open space at Hunsbury Park Primary School to Orbis Education Trust – and residents are being invited to have their say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The land, located at the school in Dayrell Road, Northampton, is marked in green on a council plan and could be leased under Section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972.

Under the proposal, the council would dispose of the land by way of a lease to the trust, which runs the primary school. The site is currently classified as open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents who wish to object must do so in writing to the council’s Director of Governance. Objections should be sent to West Northamptonshire Council, One Angel Square, 4 Angel Street, Northampton, NN1 1ED, quoting reference WNC DLE32900.

Hunsbury Park Primary School

A copy of the site plan can be viewed free of charge at the One Stop Shop in The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, between 8.30am and 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays.

The notice was published in the Chronicle & Echo and the Public Notice Portal where you can find thousands of public notices.