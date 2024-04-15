Psychology academic receives prestigious grant to develop self-help resource for trans and gender-no

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A University of Northampton (UON) lecturer is preparing to help people navigate their transition to a different gender identity with research supported by a highly prized grant.

Dr Luke Ward (pictured) from the Centre for Psychological and Sociological Sciences are looking to develop a self-help resource for trans and gender non-conforming people navigating their sexuality.

Academy’s British Academy/Leverhulme Small Research Grants are highly prized. The Grants support primary research in the humanities and social sciences and offer up to £10,000 to help cover expenses arising from a defined research project.

This year was another competitive one. Only 232 of 946 eligible applicants were selected to receive a grant. Two of the lucky academics include one from UON – Dr Luke Ward, Lecturer in Child & Adolescent Mental Health – as well as former Associate Lecturer in Psychology, Dr Alastair Pipkin.

Luke and Alastair’s project will focus on co-producing a psychological self-help resource for trans and gender non-conforming people to navigate their gender identities and sexualities. The research commences next month and will be in three phases:

Collaborate with community members to co-design the research.

The team will hold a workshop with community members and professionals who work with gender diversity to develop an initial draft of the self-help resource.

There will be a final testing phase to evaluate the feasibility of the self-help intervention.

Luke and Alastair will use Academy’s British Academy/Leverhulme Small Research Grants to recruit support from a UON Child and Adolescent Mental Health graduate, an external consultant, and a designer to illustrate and produce the self-help resource, and to also disseminate the findings.

Luke says: “Alastair and I feel incredibly proud to receive such a competitive grant, as we put a lot of consideration and work into the bid.

"This project is a progression from previous research that we have already done at the University to help investigate the intersectional experience of transitioning gender and one's sexuality.

“This is a largely understudied area with a lack of resources to support communities (and professionals) navigate any potential changes. With support often available only through over-stretched gender health and identity clinics and with self-help measures usually more accessible, scalable, and effective at addressing psychological difficulties, our planned resource will be a much needed and timely additional resource.