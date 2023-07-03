News you can trust since 1931
Prospects hosts “What Next?” shows for 16–18-Year-olds in Northamptonshire

The event is for young people aged 16-18 without any firm plans for September 2023. There will be a range of support on hand from colleges, training providers, employers with available opportunities. Young people will be able to chat to providers who can help with apprenticeships, traineeships, personal development opportunities and free time activities.
By Clare BloomfieldContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read

The “What Next?” Show will take place at two venues:

1. Kettering Park Hotel

1430 Kettering Parkway

Kettering

NN15 6XT

Thursday 13 July - 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm

2. Northampton Saints Rugby Stadium

Cinch Stadium at Franklin Gardens

Weedon Road

Northampton

NN5 5BG

Saturday 15 July - 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Prospects, part of Shaw Trust,[DM1] believes that every young person deserves a chance to uncover their true potential and forge a fulfilling path forward. By actively engaging with the "What Next?" Show, young individuals in Northamptonshire can gain the necessary tools and information to confidently navigate their future and make informed decisions about their next steps.

For further information and to register your attendance, please visit https://forms.office.com/e/i7vphw0z1G or contact our Event Coordinator, Clare Tanser, at [email protected]

