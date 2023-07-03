Prospects hosts “What Next?” shows for 16–18-Year-olds in Northamptonshire
The “What Next?” Show will take place at two venues:
1. Kettering Park Hotel
1430 Kettering Parkway
Kettering
NN15 6XT
Thursday 13 July - 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm
2. Northampton Saints Rugby Stadium
Cinch Stadium at Franklin Gardens
Weedon Road
Northampton
NN5 5BG
Saturday 15 July - 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Prospects, part of Shaw Trust,[DM1] believes that every young person deserves a chance to uncover their true potential and forge a fulfilling path forward. By actively engaging with the "What Next?" Show, young individuals in Northamptonshire can gain the necessary tools and information to confidently navigate their future and make informed decisions about their next steps.
For further information and to register your attendance, please visit https://forms.office.com/e/i7vphw0z1G or contact our Event Coordinator, Clare Tanser, at [email protected]
