Primary school pupils take part in litter pick with Northants Litter Wombles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Queen Eleanor Primary Academy in Northampton, part of Creative Education Trust, were delighted to welcome the community action group Northants Litter Wombles to their school recently.

Pupils were joined by Alison McClean, Events Coordinator for the Northants Litter Wombles, as well as Councillor Raymond Connolly, who represents Delapre and Rushmere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Young Wombles’ thoroughly enjoyed the litter pick, which took place at grounds near the school and Far Cotton Recreation Centre.

Pupils from Queen Eleanor Primary Academy

Pupils filled 13 bags of rubbish in 40 minutes, with pupils Kai and Amelia commenting that they “hadn't had this much fun in weeks!”

Alison McClean, Event Coordinator for NLW, said: “It’s always a pleasure to work with such an enthusiastic group and they looked absolutely marvellous in their purple Wombles jackets. The children were so engaged in the pick.

"This event was part of Northants Litter Wombles’ CLEAN education programme where we spread the anti litter message through assemblies and supported litter picks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was particularly impressed by the students’ understanding of the harmful effects of litter on the environment. We had so much fun and can't wait for the next event in the new year."

Magnus Wallace, Acting Headteacher at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy, said: “I am really proud of our students. Their enthusiasm was brilliant and the pace with which they set about their work was a sight to behold!