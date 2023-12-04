Primary school pupils take part in litter pick with Northants Litter Wombles
Queen Eleanor Primary Academy in Northampton, part of Creative Education Trust, were delighted to welcome the community action group Northants Litter Wombles to their school recently.
Pupils were joined by Alison McClean, Events Coordinator for the Northants Litter Wombles, as well as Councillor Raymond Connolly, who represents Delapre and Rushmere.
The ‘Young Wombles’ thoroughly enjoyed the litter pick, which took place at grounds near the school and Far Cotton Recreation Centre.
Pupils filled 13 bags of rubbish in 40 minutes, with pupils Kai and Amelia commenting that they “hadn't had this much fun in weeks!”
Alison McClean, Event Coordinator for NLW, said: “It’s always a pleasure to work with such an enthusiastic group and they looked absolutely marvellous in their purple Wombles jackets. The children were so engaged in the pick.
"This event was part of Northants Litter Wombles’ CLEAN education programme where we spread the anti litter message through assemblies and supported litter picks.
“I was particularly impressed by the students’ understanding of the harmful effects of litter on the environment. We had so much fun and can't wait for the next event in the new year."
Magnus Wallace, Acting Headteacher at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy, said: “I am really proud of our students. Their enthusiasm was brilliant and the pace with which they set about their work was a sight to behold!
“It’s important that our young people are aware of the impact of litter. We are really keen to build on our partnership with Northants Litter Wombles to help ensure a safer and tidier community for everyone.”