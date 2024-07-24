Primary school pupils in Northampton inspired to raise money for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Arbours Primary Academy raises money for Mary’s Meals, a charity supporting some of the world's poorest communities.

Pupils from The Arbours Primary Academy in Northampton, part of the David Ross Education Trust, were visited by the charity Mary’s Meals this term and felt inspired to raise money for the charity, which provides children from some of the world’s poorest communities with a nutritious meal at school.

After a special assembly from Mary’s Meals, one pupil from year 4 was particularly keen to raise money for the cause and pupils worked together to raise over £600 in total by asking family and friends for donations to their money boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary’s Meals serves more than 2.4 million children every school day and it costs just £19.15 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals every day for a full school year.

Pupils from The Arbours Primary Academy with their money boxes.

Angela Watts, Principal at The Arbours Primary Academy, said:

“We are really proud of our pupils for showing their support for such a brilliant cause and working together as a team to raise money.

“Thank you to all the parents and carers for their support and encouragement too.