Primary school pupils in Northampton inspired to raise money for charity
Pupils from The Arbours Primary Academy in Northampton, part of the David Ross Education Trust, were visited by the charity Mary’s Meals this term and felt inspired to raise money for the charity, which provides children from some of the world’s poorest communities with a nutritious meal at school.
After a special assembly from Mary’s Meals, one pupil from year 4 was particularly keen to raise money for the cause and pupils worked together to raise over £600 in total by asking family and friends for donations to their money boxes.
Mary’s Meals serves more than 2.4 million children every school day and it costs just £19.15 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals every day for a full school year.
Angela Watts, Principal at The Arbours Primary Academy, said:
“We are really proud of our pupils for showing their support for such a brilliant cause and working together as a team to raise money.
“Thank you to all the parents and carers for their support and encouragement too.
“We’re looking forward to supporting our pupils with their fundraising efforts in future.”
