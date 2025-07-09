2013 - Chiltern Primary, Chiltern Way, Northamptonplaceholder image
2013 - Chiltern Primary, Chiltern Way, Northampton

Primary school memories in Northampton: Pupils and teachers in 52 class pictures from years gone by

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:38 BST
For some of us, primary school was decades ago, for others it feels like only yesterday.

These pictures from the Chronicle & Echo’s archive date back to 2010 through to 2013 and were class pictures taken of pupils and teachers. Some teachers were a little shy so they are not in every picture!

We hope they bring back some happy memories of your time at school in Northampton.

2012 - Blackthorne, Blackthorn Primary School , Waingrove, Blackthorn, Northampton.

1. Looking Back Primary School Special

2012 - Blackthorne, Blackthorn Primary School , Waingrove, Blackthorn, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Photo Sales
2012 - Blackthorne, Blackthorn Primary School , Waingrove, Blackthorn, Northampton.

2. Looking Back Primary School Special

2012 - Blackthorne, Blackthorn Primary School , Waingrove, Blackthorn, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Photo Sales
2012 - Standens Barn, Flaxwell Ct Northampton.

3. Looking Back Primary School Special

2012 - Standens Barn, Flaxwell Ct Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Photo Sales
2010 - reception children from Bridgewater Primary School, Bridgewater Drive, Northampton

4. Looking Back Primary School Special

2010 - reception children from Bridgewater Primary School, Bridgewater Drive, Northampton Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice