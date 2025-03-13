Primary school heading to F1 in Schools National Finals

Teams Areobarnamic Racers and Standens Stormers picked up several awards at the Nationals at Aston University.
A group of children that attend Standens Barn Primary are heading to the F1 in schools UK National Finals at the Magna Science Centre in Rotherham. The F1 club, run at school by teachers Mr High and Miss Haines has been a great success since starting last year.

Mr High, a year 3 teacher at Standens Barn Primary School along with Miss Haines, a year 5 teacher have been running the F1 in schools club for 2 years now. The club allows pupils to research, design and create their own racing car.

With a strong STEM influence the children also look at getting sponsorships, produce a portfolio and practice their presentation skills.

They have visited Northampton university where they practiced their reaction and racing times. They enjoyed a day at Aston University where they were up against other schools in the region. Coming away with 4 awards (best engineered car, fastest car, pit display award and coming 3rd overall).

The whole school are so proud of the children and can't wait to get behind them in the finals in a couple of weeks time. Mr High said ' We are all so very proud of the children, they have demonstrated BEST, which is our school motto in every way. They have achieved so much already and to reach the national finals is a great achievement.

