A primary school has donated more than 40 books to the children's ward at Northampton General Hospital as part of its '150 good deeds' this year.

Wootton Primary School is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year and staff are marking the milestone by asking pupils to carry out 150 good deeds throughout the year.

The school's latest good deed involved raising more than £1,000 from a Scholastic book fair last month and using half of the £700 they received in commission to buy children's books to divide between the Disney Ward at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) and a charity in Africa.

Wootton Primary School's house captains handing over children's books to the Disney Ward at Northampton General Hospital.

Year three teacher at Wootton Primary School, Jo Smith, oversaw the book donation project.

She said: "Because we are 150 years old, we have challenged the whole school community to do 150 good deeds this year. We have got to 75 already so we are halfway there. Each year group has agreed to do two good deeds per term.

"It all ties into our values - working together and respecting each other and showing resilience as well."

Jo delivered the story books to NGH on Wednesday (February 9) with the help of school house captains Maya, Anabia, Aariya and Casey.

The book donation is part of Wootton Primary School's '150 good deeds' to mark the school's milestone anniversary.

They were not allowed to enter the hospital due to Covid-19 restrictions but they were met by play specialist lead on the Disney Ward, Sue Faulkner, and her team who gratefully received their donations.

Sue, said: "The books are fantastic. The patients will enjoy reading these while they are in hospital.

"They will help distract the children and young people while they are waiting for their treatments and procedure."

Other good deeds carried out by Wootton Primary School's pupils include making Christmas cards and singing carols for elderly residents at a care home, doing a Santa Fun Run, litter picking, planting trees, preparing breakfast packs for struggling families, donating old coats to disadvantaged children and laying poppies down on the graves of soldiers who served in both world wars.

Wootton Primary School's '150 good deeds' display, which shows they are already halfway to their goal.

One pupil did a sponsored 'swimathon' and raised a total of £469 for Cancer Research UK.

Jo added: "It has been a mammoth challenge but we are working together as a team. The children are being the best they can be by working as a community by striving to achieve these 150 deeds by the end of the academic year."