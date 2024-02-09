Primary school children celebrate Mental Health Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To raise the awareness of Children's Mental Health Week, children and staff at Walgrave and Pitsford Primary School, joined together to take part in a number of different wellbeing activities with experts in each area. The workshops included: dance, art, music, gardening, cooking and baking, computing, stretch and relax, football, crafts and game-making.

The children and staff were extremely lucky to have Dancing with the Stars Professional and BGT semi-finalist, Joanne Banham in to deliver a dance workshop. The children had an opportunity to learn some new styles of ballroom and latin dances!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne's experience and knowledge has been highly beneficial for the children and demonstrated the importance of having fun whilst keeping fit and the positive impact of this on our Mental Health. "Dance is good for the mind, body and soul. It can be enjoyed by everyone! Dance has no prejudice and does not exclude. It is about moving to music, getting your heart rate pumping and feeling the joy take over." Joanne Banham

Wellbeing fitness at Walgrave Primary School

Hear what the children had to say, "We had an amazing morning, moving around and getting our bodies active." "It was a great morning, it helped me recognise that there are ways we can support our mental health." "We had such at great time - it made us feel alive!"

We value the importance of Mental Health and wellbeing at our schools and recognise the impact a positive wellbeing can have on our children's learning. We feel it is important to raise awareness for both children and adults.