Primary pupils set to perform living nativity in Milton Malsor

Children from Milton Parochial Primary School in Northampton will be performing a Living Nativity around the village of Milton Malsor on Friday 15th December at 1.30pm.

All the school will take part and the play will be acted out at various points around the village with the local community having supporting roles.

The local farm has provided use of its stable and animals to create an authentic and truly magical experience for all involved.

The Living Nativity is a tradition that the school perform every 7 years and this current crop of pupils and staff are incredibly excited to be a part of the 2023 event.

Milton Pupils Organising Christmas!