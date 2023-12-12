Primary pupils set to perform living nativity in Milton Malsor
All the school will take part and the play will be acted out at various points around the village with the local community having supporting roles.
The local farm has provided use of its stable and animals to create an authentic and truly magical experience for all involved.
The Living Nativity is a tradition that the school perform every 7 years and this current crop of pupils and staff are incredibly excited to be a part of the 2023 event.
Head of School, Mrs Rachel Scott said: "The Living Nativity is a very special occasion, and as a school community we all look forward to this interactive retelling of the story of the birth of Jesus. We are particularly pleased that we are able to work with people from the wider village, and are so grateful for all the support that they are giving us."