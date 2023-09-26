Primary pupils enjoy special visit from children's author

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northampton-based creator talked about his new book Spyceratops and then hosted a fun draw-a-long where pupils from Year 3 and Year 4 from both schools helped him to create a whole new dinosaur.

Pupils also had the chance to ask Alex lots of questions about what it was like to be an author and illustrator, how the book was created and how he comes up with his ideas.

Northampton International Academy was chosen to host the event by the Northamptonshire Federation of Children’s Book Groups.

Northampton International Academy Library Manager Julie Broadbent said “The children really enjoyed meeting Alex and hearing about his book, as well as taking part in the draw-a-long. It was a fantastic opportunity for primary pupils from Northampton International Academy and Castle Academy to meet and talk to such an accomplished children’s author, they were able to ask lots of questions and were given lots of tips to help them with their own creative writing and drawing.

“We were really delighted to have Alex come visit us, and would like to thank the Northamptonshire Federation of Children’s Book Groups for choosing Northampton International Academy for this visit.”

Alex Willmore is the bestselling author-illustrator of I Did See a Mammoth!, winner of the Inspireads Picture Books Award, and illustrator of the hugely popular The Runaway Pea, winner of the Shropshire Bookfest Picture Book Award and the Federation of Children’s Book Groups Book Award, nominated for the Yoto Carnegie Medal for Illustration, and a finalist in the Oscar’s Book Prize. His new book Spyceratops is described as Mission Impossible meets Scooby Doo in a Flintstonesesque dinosaur world.