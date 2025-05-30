Pre-matchday prep kicks off at University of Northampton ahead of scouting event for next generation of footballers

Football pitch at University of Northampton's Waterside Campus.

The pitch is prepped and ready for kick-off this weekend for a first-of-its-kind football scouting event to be hosted at the University of Northampton.

Taking place on Saturday (31 May), the University will be welcoming a wealth of aspiring young footballers, scouts, analysts and agents onto its 4G pitches at Waterside Campus for a day of collaboration trials, scout networking and educational workshops.

The event will welcome top names and scouting agents from local football clubs – including Northampton Town Football Club, Kettering Town Football Club and Corby Town Football Club – as well as representatives from big players in the football scouting world, including Association of Football Coaching and Scouting (AFCAS), The Scouting Consultancy, Football 105, and Your Football CV.

After receiving more than 150 applications from category one and two footballers looking to get their ‘head in the game’ with league football teams, a total of 70 players have been selected to undertake a series of drills set to test their skills in front of scouting agents.

On the day, second and third-year Sports Rehabilitation and Conditioning, Sports Science, and Sports Coaching students from the University will be putting the players through their paces with sprint testing, facilitating small-sided games and providing rehabilitation support pitch side.

Saul Cuttell, Senior Lecturer in Sports and Exercise Science at the University of Northampton, said: “We’re incredibly excited to host this scouting opportunity at our Waterside Campus. We already have some big-name scouts and club representatives coming along, and we’re looking forward to putting the players through their paces on our 4G pitches.

“Many of the clubs and representatives attending this event already have established deep-rooted partnerships with the University of Northampton, and we’re proud of the investment and priority we place on supporting grassroots youth, men’s and women’s sports across the county.

“We hope this will be the first in a long line of football scouting events to be hosted on campus, offering a dedicated space for the next generation of sporting talent to take the important next step in their careers.”

While spaces have been filled for aspiring footballers to take part, members of the public are warmly welcome to come along and watch from the sidelines.