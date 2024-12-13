Potterspury Lodge School creates garden area with help from Taylor Wimpey

Andrew Smith, Sales Executive at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, Joshua Mayer, Assistant Principal at Potterspury Lodge School, Selina Kuddus, Customer Relations Manager at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands

Taylor Wimpey East Midlands has donated £1,000 to support a new garden project at Potterspury Lodge School in Towcester. The project aims to enhance the pupils' outdoor learning curriculum.

Potterspury Lodge School is an independent day school that educates pupils aged 8–18 with Autism and related challenges, providing a differentiated curriculum tailored to their needs.

Joshua Mayer, Assistant Principal at Potterspury Lodge School, said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation to support our garden project. The school’s vision is to create an interactive learning space where pupils can connect with nature, explore ecosystems, and even grow their own plants. This garden will not only provide a vibrant space for pupils but also foster teamwork and creativity.”

Andrew Smith, Sales Executive at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We were delighted to support Potterspury Lodge School with this fantastic and thoughtful project. Education goes beyond the classroom walls, and we believe that hands-on experiences in nature can significantly enrich pupil’s learning journeys. We look forward to seeing the garden develop over the coming months.”

Taylor Wimpey’s donation to Potterspury Lodge School is one of the many contributions being made by the housebuilder towards community facilities and infrastructure in the wider area.

To find out more about the charities and organisations that Taylor Wimpey supports, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk