Postgraduate sports student kicks off successful career after securing role with NTFC
David Watson – from Oxford – graduated from his undergraduate degree in 2022, and is progressing his studies and experience with the University of Northampton’s Master’s degree in Strength and Conditioning (S&C).
This degree is geared toward developing the strength and conditioning coaching stars of the future, as well as exploring the science behind S&C such as the development of strength, speed and power.
It’s a field David is keen to build experience in now he is working with the town’s League One football club: “I started working with NTFC on a voluntary basis in September last year and was offered a paid role in January this year.
“My role offers me the opportunity to coach the foundation and school year boys, who are all below the age of 16-years-old. Dependant on their age, I lead gym sessions to improve fitness and reduce injuries, as well as lead on-the-pitch strength sessions which focus on improving overall strength and fitness.”
As well as welcoming the opportunity to work professionally within NTFC, David is making the most of his time on the job and is basing his postgraduate dissertation on the exploration of whether plyometrics (meaning explosive exercises like jumping) improves sprint speed and performance in over 20, 10 and 5 metres – a research project he’s running with students between the ages of 13 and 16 at NTFC.
“I’m in my second-year of a part-time degree, and I’m really enjoying my time at UON,” said David. “I feel really supported by my academic staff, who have a wide range of research fields which I’m really leaning into and learning from.
“I chose to study at UON because of the course content, staff and facilities on offer at Waterside Campus, as well as the placement opportunities and local links. I’ve had the opportunities to be involved with leading ‘Get Up and Go’ classes for elderly members of the community, as well as working with Paralympic swimmers Scarlett and Eliza Humphreys, which are all valuable experiences I can carry forward with me as I prepare to graduate and enter the industry.”
On his appointment, the University’s Applied Sports Scientist, Luke Callis said: “We’re really proud of Dave for securing a job with NTFC, and for getting stuck-in with countless of Sports-related projects across campus.
“I’m confident the experience of working with NTFC’s youth teams will complement his postgraduate studies, and vice versa, which will prove invaluable as he works towards a bright future in the Strength and Conditioning industry.
“Dave’s employment with NTFC demonstrates the close working partnership between UON and it’s local football team, which work together to advance shared objectives such as improving community health and wellbeing, providing educational opportunities, and contributing to the development of a more equal and inclusive society.”
Recently, the partnership between Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) and the University of Northampton was nominated for the Employer and Community Partnerships Award, which is awarded for collaborations with external partners that bring significant employability value to students and benefits to the wider community and/or economy.
