‘Poor curriculum’ and pupils not encouraged to read regularly at ‘inadequate’ Northampton school, says Ofsted

Progress Schools Northamptonshire has been graded as ‘inadequate’ in a scathing Ofsted report, following its latest inspection.

Progress schools, based in Northampton and Kettering, is part of a network of independent secondary schools across England that aim to give vulnerable, disadvantaged and disengaged youngsters aged 13 to 16 an alternative to conventional teaching.

The Northampton school, in Notre Dame Mews, was visited by Ofsted inspectors in July and, whilst it was rated ‘good’ in the behaviour and attitudes category, it was rated ‘inadequate’ in the quality of education, personal development and leadership and management areas.

Progress Schools, based in Northampton, has been rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted. (File picture).

This means the school has plunged from its ‘good’ rating in 2017 to the worst possible grade.

The report said: “Many pupils do not progress as well as they could. Leaders do not have high enough expectations of what pupils can achieve. Pupils at the early stages of learning to read are not supported well enough. Pupils are not encouraged to read frequently.”

Other concerns raised by the education watchdog include pupils not learning about different faiths and cultures, a “poor quality” curriculum and lack of opportunities for children to go on educational trips and develop their talents and interests.

Inspectors labelled the provision for pupils’ personal development as “weak” after finding that national guidance about sex and health education are not followed. Pupils are, consequently, not learning enough about healthy relationships, staying safe and being responsible citizens.

The report stated that the assessment of pupils’ work and their progress is not consistent across the school, leaders do not always follow their own policies around health and safety.

Another primary concern raised by inspectors was that children with SEND are not making as much progress as they could due to individual educational plans not being sharp enough.

Inspectors did, however, found that pupils have “positive attitudes” towards school and behave well due to staff having “high expectations” and implementing the behaviour policy consistently and fairly.

“Pupils say that they are happy and safe and that there is no bullying at their school. Most pupils like coming to school, behave well and enjoy it,” the report states.

