Platinum Award places St Thomas Becket Sixth Form in top 10% nationally for progress

St Thomas Becket Catholic School Sixth Form, part of the Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Academies Trust (OLICAT Schools), has been formally recognised among the top 10% of schools nationally for value-added progress, following an impressive set of A-Level results this summer.

This prestigious recognition reflects the school’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student growth. The value-added progress measure assesses how much progress students make from the end of Key Stage 4 to the end of Key Stage 5, highlighting schools that make an exceptional difference to student outcomes.

Victoria Donovan, Head of Sixth Form at St Thomas Becket Catholic School, expressed her pride in the achievement: “I am absolutely delighted that our Sixth Form has been recognised in the top 10% nationally. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, perseverance, and dedication of our students and the professionalism and commitment of our staff. At St Thomas Becket Catholic School Sixth Form, we encourage all our students to be aspirational, and this award recognises how that vision is being fulfilled.”

Under the leadership of Headteacher Paul McCahill and supported by a strong team of dedicated and skilled staff, the Secondary School and Sixth Form in Northampton has continued to go from strength to strength in recent years. This Summer, they achieved the best results at A-Level in 18 years. Results across Northamptonshire in 2025 saw 23.4% at A*- A, however at St Thomas Becket Sixth Form they achieved 13% higher!

Students celebrating excellent results this Summer at St Thomas Becket Sixth Form, Northampton

“We are immensely proud of our students and staff whose dedication ensures that every young person at St Thomas Becket achieves their full potential. Being ranked among the top 10% nationally for progress is not just a statistic; it is a celebration of lives transformed through education.

This recognition reflects the commitment of our entire school community where the care of the individual is at its heart and students are provided with the opportunities to flourish and succeed. Our mission continues to serve the whole school community to prepare all students for their next steps in life. We look forward to the continued success in the future.” (Paul McCahill, Headteacher)

