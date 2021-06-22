Plans unveiled to build 'much-needed' secondary school for 1,200 students in Northampton

Plans have been unveiled to build a 'much-needed' secondary school for 1,200 pupils in Northampton

DPP Planning says it is holding a public consultation before it submits an official application to West Northamptonshire Council to build 'Northampton School'.

The school would be built west of Thorpeville, Moulton, and would have associated sports facilities, access, parking and landscaping at the site, according to the plans.

This is an artist's impression of what Northampton School could look like

Planning papers say: "The site provides an ideal opportunity for the provision of a new educational facility, next to an existing residential area and in an area where there is an urgent need for additional school places.

"The school would be a predominantly two-storey school building. It will have a specialism in girls' and boys' sports and the expressive arts and will provide a modern teaching environment that will eventually accommodate 1,200 secondary school pupils.

"The application is being submitted on behalf of The Elliott Group Ltd, which is the contractor appointed to construct the school on behalf of the Department for Education, which is funding the school. The school will be operated by the Northampton School for Boys Charitable Trust once complete."

The proposal will also offer a number of external play areas for students including three multi-use games area courts, five grass pitches, one 3G artificial pitch with floodlighting, hard-standing play areas, and soft informal play areas.

The main site entrance will be from Thorpeville, with 45 drop-off/pick-up bays, in addition to 191 standard parking bays, 19 accessible parking bays and minibus/coach parking.

The planning papers conclude by saying: "This project creates an opportunity to provide much-needed education provision in this part of Northampton.

"We would welcome any feedback you may have on the proposed development. In the first instance, please send any comments you may have to [email protected]

"If you would feel more comfortable providing written comments, please post your comments to: DPP, One Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5HN."

The public consultation deadline is on July 9, with the official plans set to be submitted 'in the near future'.

